Assam seeks ‘geographic equity’ in public investment at NITI Aayog meeting

Assam has urged the Centre to adopt a principle of “geographic equity” in public investment, arguing that landlocked States in the Northeast face structural disadvantages despite their strategic importance.

Speaking at an interaction between NITI Aayog and Chief Ministers of the Northeastern States, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said public investment in geographically challenging regions should be assessed not only on expenditure efficiency but also on parameters such as national integration, regional balance and long-term competitiveness.

In a post on X after the meeting, Sarma said that as India moves towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047, growth must be measured not only across people but also across geography.

The Chief Minister said Assam continues to face logistical constraints despite recent economic gains. Unlike coastal States that benefit from ports, shorter supply chains and lower transportation costs, Assam remains dependent on a narrow transport corridor, resulting in higher infrastructure and freight expenses.

Sarma said the Northeast has moved from the margins of national discourse to the centre of policymaking under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, aided by improved connectivity, lasting peace, infrastructure development and the Act East Policy.

He pointed to rising investor confidence in Assam, the Tata semiconductor facility and growing investments in manufacturing, logistics, renewable energy and technology as indicators of the State's economic progress.

“Assam today is not just catching up; it is contributing to national growth,” he said.

The Chief Minister also stressed the need to align skill development programmes with emerging sectors such as semiconductors, artificial intelligence, green energy and advanced manufacturing, describing the region's youth population as one of its greatest strengths.

“If the last decade integrated the Northeast into India's development narrative, the next must place it at the centre of India's growth architecture,” Sarma said, adding that Assam is ready to serve as a growth hub, gateway economy and strategic bridge to the wider Asian region.