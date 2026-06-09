Assam seeks partnerships with 250 European companies to boost investment and jobs: Himanta
Himanta Biswa Sarma said Assam discussed partnerships with the Federation of European Business in India during the EU delegation's visit. The outreach is aimed at drawing investment and creating opportunities for youth, farmers and women entrepreneurs.
- Sarma met FEBI during the European Union delegation's visit to Assam
- FEBI represents over 250 European companies operating across more than 6,000 businesses
- The state wants investment that benefits youth, farmers and women entrepreneurs
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, June 9, said the state is seeking partnerships with more than 250 European companies to create opportunities for youth, farmers and women entrepreneurs.
In a post on X, Sarma said he held a productive discussion with Federation of European Business in India (FEBI), which is accompanying the European Union Delegation to India during its visit to Assam.
According to the Chief Minister, FEBI represents over 250 European companies operating in India, spanning more than 6,000 businesses. He said Assam aspires to engage with these companies and explore partnerships that can drive investment and generate economic opportunities across the state.
Sarma highlighted Assam's skilled workforce and customised incentive policies, stating that the state is prepared to support enterprises in futuristic sectors, renewable energy and agri-processing, among others.
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