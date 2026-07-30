Assam seeks special status for Upper Assam floods, dedicated Central aid

Assam has sought a dedicated Central support package and special recognition for the devastating Upper Assam floods, with Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saying the disaster was unprecedented in scale and required a tailored response from the Union government.

The demands were placed before the Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT), which concluded its four-day assessment of the worst-affected districts on Wednesday, July 29. The team visited the flood-ravaged areas to review the damage as well as the ongoing relief, restoration and rehabilitation efforts.

Sharing details in a post on X on July 30, Sarma said the floods had left behind "a trail of devastation" and expressed confidence that the state government's relief and rehabilitation measures would help ease the suffering of affected people. He added that the IMCT's visit followed an assurance from Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

According to the chief minister, the state urged the Centre to recognise the Upper Assam floods as an "atypical, high-intensity, rapid-onset event", allowing greater flexibility in damage assessment and financial assistance.

The government also sought a dedicated Central package for the districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat to support relief operations, housing reconstruction, restoration of infrastructure and livelihood recovery.

Among its other requests, Assam asked the Centre to relax documentation and eligibility norms under Central and Centrally Sponsored Schemes so that affected families can access assistance more easily. It also proposed district-wise reconstruction plans for damaged roads, bridges, schools, healthcare facilities, water supply and power infrastructure.

The state further called for a rapid multi-agency assessment of breached embankments on hill-fed rivers and their strengthening before the next monsoon, along with the integration of disaster assistance with national programmes on housing, water, agriculture, health and social protection. The proposal also includes targeted support for women, children, persons with disabilities and elderly people affected by the floods.

Additionally, Assam requested the establishment of a Northeast disaster risk reduction mechanism to strengthen coordination among Assam and the seven other northeastern states across all phases of disaster management.

Sarma said he was confident that the IMCT would take into account the ground situation and communicate the state's concerns and requirements to the Centre.