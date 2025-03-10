The Assam government will urge the Centre to enhance security measures at NEET examination centres, including biometric verification of candidates at the entry gates.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Sunday that this decision comes after concerns were raised about students scoring high marks in the medical entrance exam despite possessing limited practical and academic knowledge.

Addressing the media following a Cabinet meeting, Sarma revealed that faculty members from medical colleges in the state had pointed out that many students securing top scores in the entrance exam lacked the expected level of expertise.

"Several professors have informed us that students who excel in NEET often have inadequate practical or academic knowledge. In response, we tasked the Special Branch with investigating the matter about a year and a half ago," Sarma said.

The state government has learned from police reports that most NEET examination centres are located in private institutes rather than government schools or colleges.



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"As NEET is conducted at the national level, we had not intervened earlier. However, the Cabinet has now taken three key decisions to address the issue. Firstly, we will request the central government to conduct NEET exclusively in government schools," the Chief Minister said.

Additionally, the Assam government will ask the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the Ministry of Education to ensure that the examination is conducted under the direct supervision of district commissioners and superintendents of police.

"Our third request is to implement biometric verification of candidates before they enter the examination halls. These steps will enhance transparency in the medical entrance exam process," Sarma added.

The Chief Minister stated that the state government has authorized the Chief Secretary to contact the NTA Director General and the Union Education Secretary to convey the Cabinet’s decisions. Furthermore, Sarma plans to personally discuss the matter with Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The Assam Cabinet has also decided to revoke the quota for Char areas (riverine vegetative islands) in MBBS/BDS admissions under the Assam MBBS/BDS Rules 2017, effective from the 2025-26 academic session.

Moreover, an amendment will be introduced to the Act governing Srimanta Sankaradeva University of Health Sciences (SSUHS). This amendment will mandate national security clearance from the Home Department before establishing new nursing, dental, pharmaceutical, or other healthcare institutions. Additionally, these institutions must adhere to secular principles and ensure no involvement—direct or indirect—in religious conversions.

To regulate the growing number of private coaching institutes in the state, the government will introduce a bill during the ongoing budget session.

The Cabinet has allocated land to the Industry Department for the establishment of two mega industrial parks in Kamrup and Morigaon districts. Additionally, an industrial park, including a smart township, will be developed in Hajo, Kamrup, to boost the state’s industrial ecosystem and attract investors.

To streamline the issuance of driving licenses, the Cabinet has approved the creation of Accredited Driver Training Centres with automated driving testing tracks in each of Assam’s 126 constituencies.

The government has also decided to make efforts to secure UNESCO World Heritage Site status for Majuli and Sivasagar, recognizing their historical and cultural significance.

CM Sarma announced that the state’s highest civilian honor, the ‘Assam Baibhav’ award, will be conferred on former Eastern Army Commander Lt Gen (Retd) Rana Pratap Kalita.

"He is the first Assamese officer to reach such a prestigious position in the Indian Armed Forces," Sarma stated.

Additionally, the government has named the recipients of the second-highest civilian honor, ‘Assam Saurav,’ and the third-highest, ‘Assam Gaurav.’ Six eminent personalities will receive the ‘Assam Saurav’ award, while 13 individuals and three organizations will be honored with the ‘Assam Gaurav’ award at a ceremony on March 30, presided over by the Assam Governor.