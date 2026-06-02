Assam seeks stronger policy collaboration after Ashok Lahiri's appointment to NITI Aayog

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 2 congratulated economist Dr Ashok Lahiri on his appointment as Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog and expressed the state's intent to strengthen its engagement with the national policy think tank.

Following a meeting with Dr Lahiri in New Delhi, Sarma said the newly appointed Vice Chairman brings "extensive experience in public policy and finance", underscoring the expertise expected to contribute to NITI Aayog's policy formulation and reform initiatives.

The Chief Minister said Assam is looking to expand its collaboration with NITI Aayog as the state pushes ahead with governance reforms, infrastructure projects and welfare programmes.

"The Assam Govt aims to deepen its partnership with NITI Aayog in implementing reforms and policies that will improve the Ease of Living of our people," Sarma said in a post on X.

The meeting comes at a time when Assam is seeking to accelerate development across key sectors through closer coordination with central institutions. State officials believe stronger engagement with NITI Aayog could help improve policy execution and support long-term development goals.

Dr Lahiri's appointment has drawn attention due to his extensive experience in economic policymaking. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he has held several prominent positions, including Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India and member of the Finance Commission. He has also worked with international organisations such as the Asian Development Bank, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

An alumnus of the Delhi School of Economics and Presidency University, Dr Lahiri is widely recognised for his contributions to public policy and economic governance. His elevation to the post of Vice Chairman is expected to strengthen NITI Aayog's role in guiding national development priorities and supporting states in pursuing sustainable and inclusive growth.