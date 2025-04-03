The Seemanta Chetana Mancha Purvottar, Assam State, has announced the dates for the much-anticipated Seemanta Kreeda Mahotsav 2025, which will take place from April 9 to 11, 2025, at the Indira Gandhi Athletics Stadium, Sarusajai, Guwahati.



This annual sports festival, aimed at fostering national consciousness and instilling patriotism among the youth residing in border areas, is expected to witness participation from some of the finest young athletes from Assam’s international border districts.

Seema Jagran Manch was established in 1985 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, with the objective of promoting social, cultural, and economic development while encouraging patriotism among people living in the international border areas. Following the same principles, the Seemanta Chetana Mancha Purvottar was formed in 2008 in Assam’s Dhubri district. Since its inception, the organization has conducted numerous programs, including sports competitions, skill development projects, awareness meetings, and pre-employment training, aimed at empowering the youth and fostering self-reliance. The Seemanta Kreeda Mahotsav has emerged as one of the most significant initiatives undertaken by the organization to nurture sporting talent and instill discipline and character among the youth.

This year’s edition, Seemanta Kreeda Mahotsav 2025, will feature competitions for players in two categories—Sub-Junior (14-17 years) and Junior (17-20 years). Participation is exclusively open to athletes residing within 20 kilometers of Assam’s international border. The selection process for the tournament was conducted through district-level qualifying rounds held between December 21, 2024, and January 30, 2025, across nine border districts. Out of nearly 6,000 athletes, 600 have qualified for the finals. These athletes will compete in events including 100m, 200m, and 800m races, long jump, high jump, triple jump, shot put, javelin throw, relay race, and marathon.

The three-day sporting event will commence with a grand opening ceremony on April 9, 2025. The President of the Reception Committee, Pradeep Kumar, IPS (Retd), will preside over the function. The Chief Guest will be Pramod Boro, Chief Executive Member (CEM), Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), while Dr. Umesh Chakraborty, Mananiya Sangha Chalak, Assam Kshetra, RSS, will attend as the Guest of Honour. The event will also feature Sri Daobaisa Boro, Hon’ble Executive Member, Govt. of BTR, Sri Chetan Kumar Shrivastav, General Manager, Northeast Frontier Railway, and Sri Pradeep Timung, Director, Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Government of Assam, as Special Guests.

On April 10, 2025, Olympic medal-winning boxer Lovlina Borgohain will interact with the participating athletes in a motivational session. She is expected to share insights from her journey as a sportsperson and inspire young athletes to strive for excellence in their respective disciplines. Her presence is anticipated to be a major highlight of the event, encouraging athletes to pursue their dreams with dedication and resilience.

The Closing Ceremony, scheduled for April 11, 2025, will mark the culmination of the event with the presence of several esteemed dignitaries. Sri Pradeep Kumar, IPS (Retd.), President of the Reception Committee, will preside over the function. The Chief Guest for the evening will be Pabitra Margherita, Union Minister, Government of India. Other notable attendees include Temjen Imna Along, Minister of Tourism and Higher Education, Government of Nagaland, as the Guest of Honour, along with Muraleedhar Binde, Samyojak, Seema Jagaran Mancha, Kusar J. Hilaly, Special Secretary, Sports and Youth Welfare Department, Government of Assam, and Dr. Sujoy Lal Thaosen, IPS (Retd.), Chief Commissioner, Assam State Commission for Rights to Public Services as Special Guests.