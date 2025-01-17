Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on January 17 highlighted a significant 16.41 per cent reduction in road fatalities in the state.

Taking to the microblogging site X, the Assam chief minister stated that the state witnessed 163 fatalities between December 24, 2024 and January 15, 2025.

Assam witnessed 163 fatalities, a notable decrease from the 195 fatalities recorded during the same period last year, marking a 16.41 per cent drop in road deaths.

Between 24th December 2024 and 15th January 2025, there were 163 fatalities, compared to 195 fatalities during the same period last year, marking a 16.41% decrease. While this improvement is encouraging, the loss of 163 lives remains a grave concern. We must continue working… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 17, 2025

While the reduction in fatalities is seen as a positive development, the Assam CM stressed that the loss of lives remains a serious concern. "While this improvement is encouraging, the loss of 163 lives remains a grave concern. We must continue working together to prevent every single death and ensure safer roads," he said.

The development reaffirms Assam government's commitment to road safety, pledging to take further measures to prevent accidents and safeguard the lives of its citizens.