Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on October 25 shared a data showing the drop in crime rate in the state in the last five years.

Optimistic and elated at the decreasing trend of serious crimes such as murder, rape and dacoity, CM Sarma took to X and wrote, "Our commitment to make Assam a crime-free State is moving positively in the right direction. Sharing an update on the decreasing trend of all major kind of crimes recorded in the State".

Notably, the data shared by CM Sarma shows murder cases dropping to 686 in 2023 compared to 1235 cases in 2019. While the state has recorded 656 rape cases in 2023 compared to 1952 cases in 2019. Dacoity cases too have seen a drastic drop with 55 cases recorded in 2023 compared to 198 cases recorded in 2019.

A closer look at the data reveals that number of rape cases have gone drastically down in the last five years with maximum cases reported in 2019 and 2021.

Decreasing trend of crime rate in Assam

CM Sarma has attributed to the downward trend of crime rate in Assam to active police patrolling, increased efficiency in crime management, use of forensics, greater people-police coordination, and firm support and cooperation of the state government in charting out stringent policies to tackle crime.

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