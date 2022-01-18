GUWAHATI: Assam today recorded 6,982 cases of the COVID-19 amid a new wave of the contagious virus.

Out of these, 1,491 cases were registered in Kamrup Metro, while the recovery rate stood at 95.18%.

6,982 cases out of 64,919 tests done returned a positibe return.

"Overall Positivity Percentage (6982 cases out of 64,919 test done = 10.75%) Kamrup(M) 1491 Death 11*l Recovery Rate 95.18%," CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

Among the new COVID cases, 1491 have been detected from in and around Guwahati city.

The previous highest was 6573 on 20th May, 2021.

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