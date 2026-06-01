Assam sees rise in institutional births, skilled healthcare support: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on June 1 highlighted the state's progress in maternal and child healthcare, stating that nearly nine out of every ten births in Assam are now attended by skilled health personnel.

Sharing the achievement on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister said that 87.6 per cent of births in Assam take place in healthcare institutions, while 90.7 per cent are attended by skilled health personnel, reflecting growing public trust in the state's healthcare system.

Sarma noted that a stronger healthcare system is reflected in life's most important moments and attributed the improvement to expanded healthcare infrastructure, better access to doctors, enhanced maternal and newborn care services, and sustained efforts to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates.

The Chief Minister said the state has witnessed significant progress in strengthening healthcare delivery through the establishment of more hospitals and healthcare facilities, improving access to quality medical services across Assam.

He added that the figures demonstrate the government's continued commitment to ensuring safer childbirth and better healthcare outcomes for mothers and newborns across the state.