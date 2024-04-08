Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma revealed that only one individual from the Barak Valley has applied for citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Speaking to the media, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "There is nothing called CAA, no one has applied for it from the state...As of date, only one person from Barak Valley has applied for citizenship application under CAA."

Further, the CM asserted that the entire CAA protest was based on misconception and now they (the protestors) have to answer.

"So many days have passed after the implementation of CAA, only one application has come to the fore from Assam...but they said that people will come to the state in trucks full of people," he added.



Also Read: Assam: Coordination Committee Against CAA planning protest in Guwahati, demands repeal of Act

Himanta Biswa Sarma also claimed that a certain section of people have been doing politics on emotional grounds which has been now proved.

Citing the example of the Sonari constituency, Sarma said that there are many Bengali-speaking communities but no one has applied for citizenship under CAA.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is set to hear the case against CAA filed by the Coordination Committee on April 9th adding legal weight to their stance against the legislation.

Renowned scholar, writer, and social scientist Dr. Hiren Gohain is leading the initiative against CAA.

With a distinguished academic background, Gohain's opposition to the contentious law underscores the gravity of the issue.

Earlier in January 2019, he along with other prominent figures, faced sedition charges following their remarks during a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.