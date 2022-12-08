The Assam police apprehended one self-styled cadre of a banned terrorist organisation Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT) from the Hari Nagar area under the Cachar district.

As per sources, based on secret information the Cachar Police conducted a special operation in the Hari Nagar area under Joypur Police Station and arrested one self-styled cadre of a banned terrorist organisation LTT.

The arrested has been identified as Seiminthang alias Alex Gangte (28).



The police also seized a small arm along with ammunition from the arrested militant.

Also Read: Assam: 1000 Bru militants to surrender arms in Hailakandi on December 12

Notably, the militant outfit known as Liberation Tigers of Tribals (LTT) was formed in 2018 and since then cadres are involved in kidnapping, killing, illegal tax collection along with other illegal activities.

It is to be mentioned here that recently 12 cadres of the outfit including the chairman and dy chairman surrendered before the Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh on July 29, 2022.

In January 2022, the locals of Joypur in Assam’s Cachar district police nab three cadres of the Hmar People's Convention (Democracy), a Mizoram-based extremist outfit.

According to the police, six cadres of the banned outfit entered Joypur to collect extortion from a local businessman.