In Assam's Sivasagar district, a young woman's half-naked body was found on August 10, sending shock waves in the region.

The incident has been reported from the Dicial village, close to Sivasagar town.

According to sources, the deceased was found inside a half constructed house in the midst of a field, half-naked.

It needs mention here that there were significant damage scars on her body, strengthening the possibility that the girl might have been raped and killed by unidentified criminals.

As soon as local police learned of the horrifying discovery made by the locals, they rushed to the spot.