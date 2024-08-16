A technical seminar on 'New Construction Technologies and Practices in the Armed Forces' was hosted by the Chief Engineer, Siliguri Zone to explore the latest advancements in construction methodologies tailored to the unique requirements of defence infrastructure.

The seminar which was video-streamed to all stations of Eastern Command, brought together military commanders, Army engineers, technical domain experts, and key stakeholders.

Prominent topics included Light Gauge Steel Framing (LGSF) and Pre-Engineered Buildings (PEB) during which insights into these modern construction techniques were provided.

Lt Col Monish Ahuja, CMD of PRESPL, discussed comprehensive waste management strategies tailored for military stations, while Goswami, a professor at IIT Roorkee, examined the impact of glacial studies on infrastructure development.

Dr Arup Chatterjee explored nanotechnology applications in construction, focusing on enhancing material strength and durability and Himanshu Bishnoi covered advanced soil stabilisation techniques and ammunition storage solutions.

Additionally, topics such as green energy integration and financial management issues related to tendering processes and budget expenditure were addressed by the IFA Eastern Command.

The seminar also included the release of a technical journal and an elaborate product display showcasing clean and modern technologies to be incorporated in military stations and forward areas.

In his keynote address, Lt Gen Zubin A Minwalla, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding Trishakti Corps, emphasised the critical importance of integrating cutting-edge construction technologies to enhance the operational readiness, durability, and sustainability of Armed Forces infrastructure. He commended the Army Engineers for their relentless efforts in developing quality infrastructure in the region.



The seminar marks a significant step forward in atmanirbharta and the ongoing modernisation of military engineering practices, reinforcing the Armed Forces’ commitment to innovation.