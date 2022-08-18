The Assam government would send 1,000 students from the state on a study tour to Cellular jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, where several freedom fighters from different northeastern states were imprisoned during the British rule, the Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Wednesday.

The Chief Minister while participating in a discussion in the one-day special session of the Assam legislative assembly confirmed about this development.

Also taking to Twitter on Thursday, CM Sarma wrote, “We have decided to send 1,000 youth from Assam to Cellular Jail as part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsov and to imbibe the spirit of nationalism by drawing inspiration from the sacrifices of our brave freedom fighters.”

We have decided to send 1,000 youth from Assam to Cellular Jail as part of #AzadiKaAmritMahotsov and to imbibe the spirit of nationalism by drawing inspiration from the sacrifices of our brave freedom fighters. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 18, 2022

“Cellular Jail in Andaman & Nicobar Islands holds a special place in India’s Independence Movement as scores of freedom fighters were jailed there for revolting against British Raj,” he further twitted.

Cellular Jail in Andaman & Nicobar Islands holds a special place in India’s Independence Movement as scores of freedom fighters were jailed there for revolting against British Raj. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 18, 2022

Cellular Jail in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, India, stands as a dark reminiscence of the British rule in the Indian subcontinent.

Even before the construction of the Jail, the island was a prison of India’s First War of Independence of 1857.

This jail reflects one of the darkest chapters in colonial rule's history. It is a mute witness of many heinous acts that British soldiers put on the villagers.

In 1906, the jail was completely constructed and was named ‘Cellular’ because there were cells made for each prison rather than accommodating them in one documentary.