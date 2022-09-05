The Assam Olympic Association, in collaboration with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs of the Government of Assam, announced a team of 272 athletes who would compete in the upcoming 36th National Games in Gujarat.

Team Assam will be competing in as many as 20 sporting events which will be held in six venues, which are Ahmedabad, Gandhi Nagar, Surat, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Delhi.

Team Assam will witness the participation of many star athletes, including Olympic medalists Lovlina Borgohain, Shiva Thapa, Jamuna Boro, and Ankushita Boro in boxing.

Arjuna Hima Das, Amlan Borgohain in athletics, and Commonwealth medalists Nayan Moni Saikia, Tania Choudhury, and Bangita Hazarika in lawn bowls.

Promila Daimary in Archery, Poppy Hazarika in Weightlifting, and Thoudam Kalita Devi in Fencing.Ashmita Chaliha in Badminton, Shivangi Sharma and Bikram Changmai in Aquatics.

With the strong presence of many experienced as well as promising talents from the state, Team Assam is aiming to win a total of 57 medals, including 23 gold, 21 silver, and 13 bronze medals at the mega sporting event of the country.

It needs to be mentioned here that Manipur will also send a contingent of 400 athletes to the 36th National Games, which will be held in Gujarat from September 29th to October 12th, 2022.

Manipur will compete in the upcoming National Games to retain its reputation as the "Sports Powerhouse of India."

The Manipur contingent has around 400 total members, including around 300 athletes, and star weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu.