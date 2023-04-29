Senior ACS officer Mukul Kathar has appealed to the Gauhati High Court for anticipatory bail, as police continue their search to apprehend him. Kathar's application for anticipatory bail was previously rejected by the Diphu Judicial Court in Karbi Anglong. Two FIRs have been filed against Kathar, one by his wife and the other by his sister-in-law.

On April 22, Kathar was accused of physical assault by his wife's family members. According to his wife's elder sister, Kathar approached her while she was sitting in a car and physically assaulted her while looking for his wife. He threatened her, stating that she would face consequences if he did not find Lindali Terangpi, his wife. The following day, Kathar was accused of firing a blank near his wife's maternal home. As a result, Lindali filed an FIR against him.

Kathar previously held the post of Secretary to the Chief Executive Member of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and was in charge of several important departments of the council. However, following the charges pressed against him, he was exempted from all departments under his charge.

The Assam Police have been making efforts to apprehend Kathar, who is accused of physical assault by his wife's family members. The police have seized the revolver that was used to fire a blank in front of Kathar's wife's maternal home. The Diphu Superintendent of Police (SP) stated that a team was sent to charge Kathar at his residence, but he was not there. It was later discovered that Kathar had left Diphu and was currently residing in Guwahati. The police are developing strategies to apprehend him.