The Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) has dismissed senior ACS officer Mukul Kathar from his post as Secretary to the Chief Executive Member of the council following allegations of domestic violence against him. Kathar was also in charge of several important departments of the council.

The dismissal came after a notice was issued by IAS Jadav Saikia, Secretary to the Government of Assam, Personnel Department.

Kathar, who was based in Assam's Diphu, was accused of physical assault by his wife's family members on April 22. Two FIRs were registered against him, one by his wife Lindali Terangpi and the other by his sister-in-law.

Speaking to the media, Lindali's elder sister alleged that at around 6:20 pm on April 22, Kathar came to her near a shop where she was sitting inside a vehicle, and he opened the door and beat her while looking for his wife. He was asking about his wife's whereabouts and threatened the elder sister that she would face difficult circumstances if he didn't find Lindali.

Kathar was further accused of blank firing near his wife's maternal home, following which Lindali filed an FIR against him the next day. Meanwhile, Lindali's elder sister had lodged an FIR at Diphu Police Station against the ACS officer for physical assault on the same day the incident occurred.

The Assam Police informed on April 24 that efforts were underway to nab Kathar, who had been absconding since the incident occurred. The revolver that was used to blank fire in front of his wife's maternal home has been seized.

On April 29, Kathar appealed to the Gauhati High Court for anticipatory bail. He had earlier applied for anticipatory bail at Diphu Judicial Court in Karbi Anglong, but his plea was rejected.