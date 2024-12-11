In a major setback to the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), led by Badruddin Ajmal, two senior leaders—Advocate Anowar Ali and Dr. Harun Ahmed—announced their resignation from the party on Wednesday, effective immediately.

Anowar Ali and Harun Ahmed, longstanding members with 16 and 13 years of association respectively, held prominent roles as general secretaries and core members of the party’s central committee.

The leaders personally visited the party headquarters to tender their resignations, submitting a written statement to AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal. In their letters, they declared their decision to step down from the "primary membership and all other portfolios of the party… with immediate effect." Both underscored that their departure was "purely a personal decision."

This development comes in the wake of the AIUDF’s recent disciplinary actions, including the suspension of Algapur MLA Nizam Uddin Choudhury earlier this month. Choudhury was expelled for six years on charges of anti-party activities, following an order issued by the central committee and signed by general secretary Hafiz Bashir Ahmed.

The suspension letter outlined that Choudhury’s actions were closely monitored and deemed controversial, harming the party’s interests and tarnishing its reputation. It stated, "The Central Committee of the AIUDF has been closely monitoring your activities, which have repeatedly been deemed controversial and detrimental to the party's interest. These actions have been classified as anti-party activities, having a negative impact on the organization and tarnishing the party's reputation."