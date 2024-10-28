In its ongoing battle against corruption, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption in Assam arrested a senior assistant at the Kamapur Revenue Circle in Kamrup district, Assam on October 28.

The arrest comes after a bribery complaint was filed against the official identified as Hirendra Choudhury, alleging he demanded for a Rs 3,000 bribe to process a routine land mutation request.

The incident began when a complainant, seeking a land mutation, was allegedly pressured by Choudhury to pay the illicit sum. Refusing to yield to the demand, the complainant approached the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, prompting an immediate investigation into the matter.

To catch the suspect in the act, officials from the Directorate set up a trap on October 28, 2024, at the Circle Officer's office in Kamalpur. Choudhury was apprehended red-handed shortly after accepting Rs 2,700. The incriminating cash, was recovered in the presence of independent witnesses, strengthening the case against the accused.

With sufficient evidence collected, Choudhury was promptly arrested, and a formal case was registered at the ACB Police Station under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, which was amended in 2018 to tighten anti-corruption measures.

Legal proceedings are underway in relation to the case.