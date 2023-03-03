In a recent development, a Senior Assistant of the Registrar of Cooperative Societies has been arrested by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (V&AC) team of Assam Police. The arrest was made on March 3 in Khanapara, Guwahati, after the accused was caught red-handed accepting bribes.

Bidyadhar Das, the accused, was caught accepting bribes in exchange for processing a pension file. The complaint was brought to the attention of the V&AC team by the victim, who reported the incident and testified against Das in the presence of witnesses.

IPS Surendra Kumar, Additional Director General of Public (Vigilance and Anti Corruption), took to Twitter to announce the arrest. He wrote, "2nd trap of the day. A team of @DIR_VAC_ASSAM trapped red-handed and arrested Bidyadhar Das, Senior Asstt. O/O the Registrar, Cooperative Society, Assam, Khanapara, after he accepted demanded bribe from the complainant for processing his Pension File @CMOfficeAssam @assampolice".

Following the complaint, a trap was laid out by the V&AC team, and Das was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigations have been initiated.

This is not the only incident of bribery to come to light recently. In a separate incident, the V&AC team arrested another official for accepting bribes. Bajlul Basit Sarkar, a Block Elementary Education Officer of Matia Block in Goalpara, was caught accepting bribes for signing a complainant's bank loan documents. The V&AC team laid out a trap and arrested Sarkar while he was accepting the bribe.

These incidents are a testament to the Assam Police's commitment to rooting out corruption and ensuring that justice is served. The V&AC team's prompt and efficient action in apprehending these officials sets a strong example and sends a clear message that corruption will not be tolerated in any form.