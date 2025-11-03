Assam: Senior Assistant suspended for extorting students under 'Nijut Moina' scheme in Nagoan

Allegations of illegal money collection have rocked several government schools in Nagaon district, prompting swift administrative action after a surprise visit by District Commissioner (DC) Debashish Sharma on Monday, November 3.

The issue came to light when the DC conducted an unannounced inspection at Dawson Multipurpose School in Nagaon town and discovered that funds were being collected from students under the guise of the “Nijut Moina” scheme—a government initiative intended to support students, not burden them.

According to complaints received from students, Senior Assistant Pawan Kumar Borah allegedly demanded money from students and denied benefits of the scheme to those who refused to pay. The students further revealed that they were asked to make payments for ID cards, registrations, and other scheme-related documentation, in direct violation of official guidelines.

During the inspection, DC Sharma held a meeting with students and Principal Tapan Baidya to verify the allegations. Based on the findings, he summoned school inspectors on the spot and ordered the immediate suspension of Pawan Kumar Borah pending inquiry.

The Principal, meanwhile, was asked to submit a detailed explanation regarding the irregularities, while departmental proceedings were initiated against both the Principal and the Senior Assistant to ensure accountability.

The district administration has emphasized that strict measures will be taken against any form of exploitation within educational institutions.