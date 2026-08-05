Assam: Senior Baksa Administrative Assistant receives district-level Lok Sewa Award 2026

Senior District Administrative Assistant James Kerketta of the District Commissioner's Office, Baksa, was honoured with the District-Level Lok Sewa Award 2026 by the Government of Assam in recognition of his exemplary service to the public.

Kerketta was felicitated during the observance of Lok Kalyan Divas at the Conference Hall of the District Commissioner's Office in Mushalpur on Wednesday, August 5. The event marked the 76th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi, Assam's first Chief Minister, and paid tribute to his enduring legacy of public service.

District Commissioner Kimnei Changsan, IAS, Senior Superintendent of Police Ujjal Pratim Baruah, Additional Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners, Heads of Departments and other officials offered floral tributes to Bordoloi before participating in a meeting reflecting on his life and contributions.

Addressing the gathering, Changsan said Lok Kalyan Divas serves as a reminder of the responsibility of public administration to ensure citizen-centric, transparent and accountable governance. She stressed the importance of delivering government services to the last mile, addressing public grievances effectively, supporting vulnerable communities and strengthening public trust in governance.

She urged officials to uphold the ideals of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi through dedicated and selfless service to the people.

The District-Level Lok Sewa Award is part of the Government of Assam's Lok Sewa Award 2026 and Karmashree Award 2026 initiative, which recognises outstanding state government employees for their contribution to public service.

The programme was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioners, Circle Officers, Assistant Commissioners and other officials of the district administration.