Assam: Senior citizen robbed by imposters posing as police in Dhubri

A senior citizen from South Salmara was duped and robbed in broad daylight in Dhubri, Assam by a group of youths masquerading as plainclothes police officers.

The victim, Swapan Kumar Saha, a resident of Mahamaya Nagar, had arrived in Dhubri from Kolkata to celebrate his son’s success in clearing the MBBS examination. He had gone to purchase sweets at Chawk-bazar when the ordeal unfolded.

According to Saha, one youth approached him, stating that a “Sir” wanted to see him. Moments later, another man, dressed in plainclothes, produced what appeared to be a police identity card and claimed that chain-snatchers were active in the area. The imposters advised Saha to remove his jewelry for safety.

Trusting them, Saha removed his ornaments — including a diamond ring, four gold rings, and a gold chain — and followed their instructions to wrap them in paper. The group pretended to place the packet securely in his sweet bag. However, when Saha checked minutes later, he discovered the packet was filled with sand and his valuables were gone.

“I was hypnotized; I don’t know how they managed to trick me so easily,” Saha said, visibly shaken.

An FIR has been lodged at Dhubri Police Station, but the culprits remain at large. The incident has raised concerns about a disturbing new modus operandi of criminals posing as police officials to exploit public trust.