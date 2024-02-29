Former Congress leader Rana Goswami joined BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP State President Bhabesh Kalita in a joining function held at Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati on February 29.

Earlier on February 28 , Goswami tendered his resignation from the party and headed to New Delhi.

"I beg to state that I am tendering my resignation as the working president of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee and as an active member of Indian National Congress," Goswami wrote in a letter addressed to KC Venugopal, General Secretary (organisation) of Congress.

Assam BJP President Bhabesh Kalita has reached New Delhi and a high-level meeting is underway between the former Congress leader and key leaders of the BJP, including Kalita, Assam General Secretary (organisation) Assam, GR Ravindra Raju, Assam Co-Incharge, Pawan Sharma, sources said.

When asked about speculations of Goswami joining the BJP, Sarma said that he had no information about it, but "he (Goswami) is a powerful leader of the Congress and if he joins the BJP, I will welcome it".

Rana Goswami, a highly influential Congress leader from Assam, previously served as the Member of Parliament from the Jorhat constituency in Assam.

While reacting to the resignation of Goswami, Assam Leader of Opposition, Debabrata Saikia said, "There is no reason given for his resignation. The party has made him panchayat Jila parishad, two-time MLA, parliamentary secretary, AICC secretary and gave him many other posts. Congress has not betrayed him. He should clarify why he left. Holding a post in the party and resigning without any reason is called betrayal".

When asked about why many Congress leaders have joined the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Saikia said, "These days, there is a fear of the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation. With the BJP in power at the Centre, people join the party for personal benefits. Secondly, if there is any fear of arrest due to legal cases, people enter BJP's washing machine to get themselves washed".