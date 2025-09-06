Assam: Senior health directorate official caught red-handed taking bribe in Guwahati

In a major anti-corruption drive, the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, on Saturday, September 6 arrested a senior government official after he was caught red-handed accepting bribe money at his office in Guwahati.





The accused, identified as Nabajyoti Deka, Senior Assistant at the Directorate of Health Services, Hengrabari (Kamrup-Metro), had allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 from a doctor in exchange for clearing a pending arrear salary bill. The amount was later negotiated to Rs 10,000.





Refusing to yield to the demand, the complainant approached the Vigilance Directorate, which set up a trap at the Health Directorate office. During the operation, Deka was caught in the act while accepting ₹5,000 as part of the bribe. The money was recovered from his possession in the presence of independent witnesses.





Following the recovery, Deka was immediately arrested. A case has been registered at the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Police Station under Section 7(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended in 2018). Officials confirmed that further investigation and legal proceedings are underway.





The incident has once again brought the issue of corruption in government offices to the forefront, even as the Vigilance Directorate continues its intensified crackdown.