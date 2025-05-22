Assam Governor Laxman Prasad Acharya has ordered the suspension of Dr Selix Alam, Senior Medical & Health Officer (Sr. M&HO), RWFC, Ketetong BPHC, Tinsukia, following his arrest earlier this year in connection with a criminal case.





According to an official communication received from the Director of Health Services (FW), Assam, referenced via letter no. 394164/4 dated April 25, 2025 (vide no. HSE/Misc/30/2025/896), the Governor invoked powers under Rule 6(2) of the Assam Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1964 to suspend Dr. Alam effective February 26, 2025, the date of his arrest.





Sources confirmed that Dr Alam was taken into custody by the Margherita Police under case no. 22/2025, charged under Sections 127(2) and 68(d) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). He was subsequently remanded to judicial custody in Tinsukia.





As per the suspension order, Dr Selix Alam is prohibited from engaging in private medical practice or any other form of employment during the suspension period.





The case traces back to an incident on February 22, when Dr Alam was reportedly assaulted by a group of individuals outside Margherita FRU/Civil Hospital, allegedly in retaliation for sexually assaulting a 22-year-old woman over a six-month period under the false promise of offering her employment.