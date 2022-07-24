Senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from Assam, Rajesh Prasad died on Sunday at Swagat hospital in Guwahati after succumbing to Covid-19 infection.

Prasad had previously tested positive for Covid-19 and died as a result of covid-related complications.

According to the doctor's report, the senior IAS officer died at about 2:30 p.m. He has been receiving treatment at Swagat Hospital in Maligaon since July 22.

Mr. Prasad, an Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS officer of the 1995 batch, was currently serving as Principal Secretary, Assam Excise, Irrigation, Soil Conservation, and Housing and Urban Affairs Department, as well as Chairman of the SLNA WWDC- PMKSY.

In April of this year, he was relieved off the responsibility of the Indian government's Housing and Urban Affairs Department.