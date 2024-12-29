In a shocking incident, senior journalist and Editor of Nandini Magazine, Maini Mahanta, was allegedly harassed by a cab driver, who abandoned her on the roadside late Sunday, December 29 evening. Mahanta was returning home after attending an event in Panjabari when the incident took place.



According to reports, Mahanta had booked a cab to travel from Kalakshetra to her residence. During the journey, she requested the driver to turn on the air conditioning due to her dust allergy. However, the driver allegedly reacted aggressively, verbally abusing her before abruptly halting the vehicle and asking her to exit.

In her complaint filed at Dispur Police Station, Mahanta stated, "After I requested the driver to turn on the AC, he began hurling abuses at me. Sensing danger, I called my husband for assistance. The driver then stopped the car in the middle of the road and demanded that I get off. When I refused, citing the dark and unsafe surroundings, he threatened to physically assault me."



Fearing for her safety, Mahanta exited the vehicle and immediately called the police emergency helpline. She later approached Dispur Police Station to report the incident. The vehicle involved, identified as a Premier Swift Dzire bearing the registration number AS 01 PC 7157, is now under investigation.



Authorities have assured action against the accused driver based on the complaint. This incident highlights the growing concerns over passenger safety in ride-hailing services, especially for women traveling alone.





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