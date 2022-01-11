GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, A well-known journalist Bikash Mohan from Assam’s Tinsukia shot himself in the head at his house on Monday night.

Moran shot himself "twice" with his revolver inside his room on Monday night about 11 p.m. The reason of suicide is not yet known.

Reportedly, the pistol with help of which he shot himself has been recovered by the police official from his room.

Bikash Moran was living in Tinsukia with his mother, wife and three children.However, his relatives and friends believe there was foul play involved in the incident.

Moran was a senior journalist in Assam and has worked in a number of major news organizations in the state.

Further investigation in the case is currently underway.