A tragic road accident in Guwahati’s Lalmati area claimed the life of a senior police officer after a speeding Swift car ran over his scooter.

The deceased has been identified as Birinchi Kumar Das, Officer-in-Charge of Ghograpar Police Station in Nalbari. According to reports, Das was on a month-long leave at the time of the accident.

Eyewitnesses and sources revealed that the Swift car (AS 01AY 9101) was moving at high speed when the driver lost control. The vehicle first crashed into a road divider before colliding with Das’s scooter with tremendous impact. The force of the crash left the scooter completely mangled, and Das succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

Following the accident, the driver of the car fled the scene, abandoning the wrecked vehicle. Initial reports indicate that the tragic incident occurred while the deceased officer was attempting to cross the national highway.

The accident has reignited concerns among local residents, who claim that this particular stretch of road is notoriously accident-prone, especially at night, due to poor visibility and reckless driving.





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