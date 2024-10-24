Morigaon's infamous conman, Kamal Nath, has been taken into custody by the police yet again, as fresh allegations of fraud surface against him. Known for his repeated brushes with the law, Nath has previously been arrested on charges ranging from posing as a fake CBI officer to involvement in various extortion cases.

Despite multiple incarcerations, the notorious scamster continues to be embroiled in deceitful schemes, with his latest arrest marking yet another chapter in his criminal record.

The recent allegations indicate that Nath targeted security personnel, particularly CRPF jawans, under the guise of providing housing arrangements. It is alleged that he swindled several lakhs of rupees from Prashanta Saikia, a CRPF jawan, by promising to secure a home for him through the Housing Board.



The fraudulent activities did not end there, as he reportedly extended the scam to other CRPF jawans as well, collecting substantial amounts of money with assurances of arranging housing under the Assam State Housing Board's schemes in the Bhetapara area of Guwahati.

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