Assam sericulture director takes stock of Eri-Muga farm, stresses livelihood opportunities for women

Assam Director of Sericulture Lakhimi Dutta, ACS, visited the Sericulture Eri-Muga Farm at Bogidhola in Golaghat district on Wednesday, September 9, and reviewed the ongoing activities and development of the farm.

During her visit, Dutta interacted with officials and field-level functionaries associated with the farm and took stock of various Eri and Muga sericulture activities being undertaken there.

She also interacted with progressive women farmers engaged in sericulture and heard about their experiences, success stories, challenges and suggestions. The discussions focused on strengthening sericulture activities and improving livelihood opportunities for farmers, particularly women involved in Eri and Muga cultivation.

Officials of the Department of Sericulture briefed the Director on the activities being carried out at the farm and the progress made in the sector. The interaction with women farmers also highlighted the potential of Eri and Muga sericulture as a sustainable source of income for rural families.

The visit provided an opportunity to assess the ground realities of the sector and discuss measures to further strengthen sericulture activities in the region.

The department said the visit is expected to encourage Eri-Muga sericulture and motivate more rural families, especially women, to take up sericulture as an avenue for sustainable income generation.

The programme was attended by Mintu Handique, Chief General Manager of Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Abhishek Singha, Founder of All & Sundry NGO, and officials of the Department of Sericulture, Golaghat, among others.