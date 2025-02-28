Residents of Dhubri district are on edge after a series of earthquake tremors rattled the area, the latest striking at 2:25 am on February 27 and lasting about 13 seconds. While no casualties or damage have been reported, the frequent seismic activity has raised fears of a more significant event.

Authorities are taking the situation seriously, with the Dhubri District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) cautioning that repeated tremors could signal a larger earthquake. In response, officials have urged heightened vigilance at shopping malls, residential complexes, schools, and colleges.

To prepare residents for potential emergencies, the disaster management department has rolled out awareness campaigns and mock drills across the district. Moferjal Sarkar, District Project Officer of DDMA, stated that these initiatives are designed to equip people with the knowledge needed to respond effectively in the event of a major quake.

He emphasised the importance of staying alert and following safety guidelines, stressing that preparedness is key in mitigating risks associated with natural disasters.