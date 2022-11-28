There is an outcry among patients at Barpeta Cancer Centre after patients suffer due to lack of treatment following server issues while availing benefits under Atal Amrit Abhiyan Scheme and Ayushman Bharat Yojana Scheme.

Notably, both the Atal Amrit Abhiyan Scheme and Ayushman Bharat Yojana Scheme were allegedly not functioning due to server issues following which patients failed to receive treatments.



As per reports, Atal Amrit Abhiyan Scheme has been dysfunctional for several days at the hospital which is yet to be resolved and patients are now facing problems in getting chemotherapy treatment.

As per the Central Government patients belonging to the APL/BPL category can avail of free medical care under Atal Amrit and Ayushman Bharat Scheme. But, the servers of Barpeta Cancer Centre are not allowing the patients to avail of the free scheme.

Cancer patients are being denied treatment at the hospital.

It is learnt from sources that servers of these schemes are being upgraded and hence the issue exists. But, this has affected the patients a lot since they return back to their homes without availing of treatment.

It is to be noted that the company associated with the service has not yet announced officially the issues in their server. They have not even informed the state government or the hospital authorities about the up gradation of their app.

It is not only the patients who are suffering but, even the hospital authorities and the entire health department are facing problems in the smooth functioning of the hospital.

Atal Amrit Abhiyan is a health insurance scheme announced by the State Government of Assam. Under the scheme, the government is providing insurance coverage of up to Rs 2 lakh per year to each family in the state. The scheme was originally launched on 25 December 2016 and is still running.

On the other hand, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, also known as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), is a scheme that aims to help the economically weaker section of society who need healthcare facilities. Rolled out by the Prime Minister on 23 September 2018, this health insurance scheme covers about 50 crore citizens in India and already has several success stories to its credit.

The Ayushman Bharat Yojana - National Health Protection Scheme has now been renamed Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana.PMJAY provides Rs 5 lakh coverage to every family per year, thus helping the economically disadvantaged access healthcare services easily.