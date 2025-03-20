The Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council (RHAC) elections, scheduled for April 2, are shaping up to be a significant political contest, with major parties gearing up for a heated battle.

Deputy Speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly and senior BJP leader Numal Momin has expressed confidence in the BJP-led NDA’s chances, citing strong public support.

Momin stated that the ruling alliance expects a strong mandate from voters. The results, to be announced on April 4, will reflect the people's decision, he added.

Criticising the Congress, Momin claimed that the party has lost its foothold due to leadership challenges and policy missteps. He accused Congress of fostering communal conflicts in the Rabha Hasong region in the past, leading to tensions among various tribal communities.

Momin highlighted the BJP government's focus on maintaining peace in the region since 2016. He asserted that stability and development remain key priorities for the administration.

Meanwhile, opposition parties, including the Congress, have accused the ruling alliance of sidelining key local issues and failing to address the concerns of marginalised communities.

The RHAC election will be conducted across 36 constituencies, with votes being counted on April 4. According to the Assam State Election Commission, 445,586 eligible voters—comprising 216,181 men, 229,394 women, and 11 others—will cast their ballots across 630 polling stations. The deadline for filing nominations was March 15, and March 19 is the last day for withdrawal of candidature.

The RHAC covers areas within the Goalpara and Kamrup districts and was established to promote economic, educational, and socio-cultural development while preserving the ethnic identity of the Rabha people.