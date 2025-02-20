Guwahati is gearing up for a massive cultural spectacle as thousands of Jhumoir artists from 27 districts of Assam prepare to perform at Sarusajai Stadium on February 24. The event, part of the Jhumoir Binandini programme, will see Prime Minister Narendra Modi in attendance, adding national significance to the celebration of Assam’s heritage.

A total of 5,399 female dancers, 2,175 male dancers, and 2,074 musicians will take the stage in what is expected to be the largest-ever showcase of the traditional Jhumoir dance. The performance coincides with the 200th anniversary of Assam’s tea industry, a milestone being marked with grandeur.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reviewed the final preparations, instructing officials to ensure smooth execution. Minister Ashok Singhal highlighted the event's historic nature, emphasising the pride of having the Prime Minister witness this large-scale celebration.

Dignitaries, industrialists, and visitors from across India and beyond are expected to attend, making this one of Assam’s most significant cultural events in recent years. The Jhumoir Binandini programme also aligns with the 'Advantage Assam 2.0' initiative, aimed at boosting cultural pride and investment opportunities in the state.