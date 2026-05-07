Assam set for third BJP-led NDA government oath ceremony on May 12

Assam’s new BJP-led NDA government will take oath on May 12 at Khanapara in Guwahati, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend the ceremony as the chief guest.

Announcing the schedule, Assam BJP president Dilip Saikia said the swearing-in ceremony would begin at 11 am and would be held “in a grand manner”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin are also expected to be present, along with several senior leaders and dignitaries.

The event is likely to witness a massive public turnout, with the BJP expecting more than one lakh people to attend the ceremony. Saikia said people across the state were “eagerly waiting to become part of this historic moment” and appealed to supporters and members of the public to reach the venue by 9 am.

The May 12 ceremony will mark the formation of the third consecutive BJP-led NDA government in Assam, underlining the alliance’s continued political dominance in the state. The BJP leadership has projected the event not only as a formal transition of power but also as a show of public support ahead of the government’s next term.

Saikia said the party was once again seeking “the blessings of the people” and promised that the government would work with “greater dedication and humility” for the development of Assam. He added that the alliance remained committed to building “a developed and secure state”.