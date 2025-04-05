In a major stride toward decentralizing India’s space infrastructure, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is set to establish a multi-purpose facility in Assam dedicated to safeguarding India’s space assets and bolstering weather advisory services.

The move marks a significant chapter in the state’s scientific and technological advancement.

A joint reconnaissance visit to the proposed site was conducted by Keshab Mahanta, Minister for Revenue, Disaster Management, IT, Science, Technology and Climate Change, Government of Assam, along with Dr. V. Narayanan, Secretary, Department of Space and Chairman of ISRO.

The upcoming facility is envisioned to support various facets of India’s space programme while enhancing regional capabilities in space research and climate resilience.



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Speaking during the site visit, Minister Mahanta assured full support from the Government of Assam for the project and expressed his desire to establish a space museum at the location to inspire students and engage the public in the wonders of space science.

Dr. Narayanan welcomed the proposal and confirmed ISRO’s cooperation in bringing the space museum to life. He emphasized the strategic importance of expanding ISRO’s footprint in the Northeast, both for operational efficiency and inclusive development.

Echoing the significance of this development, Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma shared his enthusiasm on social media, stating, "Assam is on track to establish a space hub and eventually will have its own satellite in space."

The initiative not only strengthens India’s space capabilities but also marks Assam’s emergence as a future-ready state contributing actively to the country’s scientific aspirations.