Assam set to begin eviction drive in Nagaon’s Samaguri over grazing land encroachment

In continuation of its intensified campaign to reclaim illegally occupied government lands, the Assam government is preparing to launch an eviction drive in the Samaguri area of Nagaon district. The move comes close on the heels of a similar operation conducted in Uriamghat, Golaghat.

An official eviction notice was issued on Friday by the Revenue Circle Officer of Samaguri, directing residents of Belguri Kachari village, under Khatowal mouza, to vacate encroached plots immediately.

As per the official communication, the encroachment involves multiple parcels of land designated as government “grazing reserve” areas, specifically under survey dag numbers 3, 528, 506, 505, and 604. These lands, which are earmarked for public use and environmental conservation, have reportedly been illegally used for agricultural activities by local settlers.

The notice further states that non-compliance will result in eviction being carried out as per government norms and legal provisions. Authorities have cautioned that strict measures will be taken if encroachers do not vacate the premises voluntarily.

Similar eviction drives have been undertaken in recent months across various districts, often triggering local resistance and political criticism.