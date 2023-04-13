In a stunning display of cultural pride, Assam has set another new Guinness World Record by organizing the largest live group performance of the traditional DHOL instrument. Around 3,000 drummers, known as dhuliyas, gathered in a single frame to play the DHOL and create the new record. The event took place at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, in the presence of Guinness World Record officials.

The record was created immediately after the Guinness World Record performance for the largest Bihu dance in a single frame. This marks a significant achievement for Assam, highlighting the state's commitment to preserving and showcasing its rich cultural heritage.

The certification of the record will be done in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow.

Earlier in the day , Assam set a new Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu dance performance in a single frame. Over 11,000 folk dancers and drummers gathered at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on April 13 to perform the Bihu dance, aiming to put their performance on Rongali Bihu.

The performers included singers and those playing traditional instruments such as dhol, taal, gogona, toka, pepa, and xutuli, among others. The event was organized by the Assam government, which aimed to "organize the largest Bihu dance performance at a single venue and make it to the Guinness Book of World Records in the folk-dance category," according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.