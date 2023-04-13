Assam has set a new Guinness World Record for the largest Bihu dance performance in a single frame. Over 11,000 folk dancers and drummers gathered at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on April 13 to perform the Bihu dance, aiming to put their performance on Rongali Bihu.

The performers included singers and those playing traditional instruments such as dhol, taal, gogona, toka, pepa, and xutuli, among others. The event was organized by the Assam government, which aimed to "organize the largest Bihu dance performance at a single venue and make it to the Guinness Book of World Records in the folk-dance category," according to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The performers were selected from across the state, with at least 70 percent of the performers being women and 30 percent being men. Dibrugarh had the most representation, with 1,400 performers in attendance, while South Salmara had the least representation with only 20 performers.

The most crucial part of the process was choreographing a routine that 11,140 dancers from different parts of the state could perform in synchrony. The event took place at the Sarusajai Stadium, and the performers danced for nearly two hours.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that this was a proud moment for the state. The goal was to showcase Assamese identity proudly in front of the world, and they have all the talent and potential, with dancers from Sadiya to Dhubri participating.

"At first, it was a challenge to bring all Bihu dancers in one frame, but it has been possible," said Sarma. In the future, they plan to make 25,000 Bihu dancers dance together, which will be a historic moment for the state.

The event was witnessed by officials from the Guinness Book of World Records, who will certify the record on April 14 in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.