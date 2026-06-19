Assam sets July 31 deadline for key Barak Valley road project, orders repair of damaged stretches

The Assam government has directed road construction agencies to expedite ongoing highway projects and undertake immediate repairs of damaged stretches across Barak Valley and Dima Hasao following a high-level review of infrastructure works in the region.

The review meeting, held on the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, was attended by Barak Valley Development Minister Kaushik Rai, legislators, district officials and representatives of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

During the meeting, officials assessed the progress of several key National Highway and road projects and discussed public grievances relating to poor road conditions and delays in project execution.

NHAI was directed to complete the crucial Narimbunglo–Jatinga Junction stretch by July 31. Officials noted that the district administration and the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) have been extending support to facilitate timely completion of the project.

The condition of roads in parts of Cachar, Sribhumi and Hailakandi districts also came under review. NHAI and NHIDCL were instructed to immediately repair damaged and pothole-ridden stretches, particularly at Balachera, Rangpur, Capital Point–Rangirkhari and Malidahar–Kalain, where commuters have reportedly been facing difficulties due to poor road conditions and traffic congestion.

The meeting also discussed allegations regarding the construction of so-called "ghost houses" within certain NHIDCL project packages. The Cachar District Commissioner was directed to initiate appropriate action against those found involved in such activities.

Officials further reviewed the proposed widening of the Panchgram–Bhairabi road and deliberated on the recurring waterlogging problem in the Malua area along the Silchar–Churaibari highway project. NHIDCL was instructed to complete drainage and related infrastructure works to ensure a permanent solution to the issue.

Several legislators, including Rajdeep Goala, Kishor Nath, Dr Rajdeep Roy, Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha and Jakaria Ahmed Panna, raised concerns regarding road connectivity and infrastructure issues in their respective constituencies and sought early intervention.

Senior officials from the Barak Valley Development Department, NHAI, NHIDCL, NCHAC and the district administrations of Cachar, Sribhumi and Hailakandi were present at the meeting.

The Assam government said it remains committed to improving road connectivity and ensuring the timely completion of infrastructure projects to boost transportation and development across Barak Valley and Dima Hasao.