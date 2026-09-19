Assam sets new benchmark in child care with 9,054 model Anganwadi Centres

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has highlighted the state’s efforts to strengthen early childhood care and development through the construction of model Anganwadi Centres.

Sharing the update on X, Sarma said the model centres are being developed as safe and child-friendly spaces, equipped with trained caregivers and improved facilities for early learning.

According to the Chief Minister, 9,054 Anganwadi Centres have been built in Assam in the last few years, while more than 6,000 additional centres are in the pipeline.

Sarma said the initiative is aimed at improving childcare and early-learning infrastructure across the state and described it as part of the government’s broader vision of building a “Viksit Assam.”