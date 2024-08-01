Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on August 1, shared a comprehensive timeline for the delimitation of panchayats in the state.

The process, aimed at strengthening grassroots democracy and improving local governance, began in July and is scheduled to conclude with a final notification on September 17.

The delimitation exercise will cover Gaon Panchayats, Anchalik Panchayats, and Zilla Parishads. According to the timeline, the delimitation of Gaon Panchayats commenced in the third week of July 2024, with a draft publication expected by August 30.

To strengthen democracy in grassroots and give filip to governance at local level, closely aligned with present day constituencies, we are undertaking a delimitation exercise of GPs, APs and ZPs which will be followed by Panchayat elections within Dec. pic.twitter.com/cpTffY4xbv — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 1, 2024

Subsequent steps include block reorganisation, delimitation of Anchalik Panchayats, and delimitation of Zilla Parishads, all slated for September 6. The draft delimitation notification will be published on the same day, followed by public hearings from September 7 to 16.

Chief Minister Sarma emphasised that this exercise will align local constituencies more closely with current demographics and development needs. He stated that the delimitation process will pave the way for panchayat elections, which are expected to be held by December.