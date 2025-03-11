Dibrugarh police arrested seven individuals in connection with the brutal assault of a 62-year-old Adivasi woman, Monika Sanga, who was accused of practicing witchcraft.





The accused have been identified as Suraj Sanga (31), Binod Sanga (60), Jumuna Sanga (30), Surajmoni Sanga (30), Sangita Sanga (30), Alisha Sanga (30), and Fulmoni Sanga (29).



A case has been registered at Lahowal Police Station under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 4/7/109/117(2)/189(2)/191(2)/329(3)/61(2).



According to reports, the elderly woman was forcibly dragged out of her home, subjected to severe physical abuse, and subsequently thrown into a river in a critical condition. Her husband was also assaulted during the attack.



Upon receiving information, the Lahowal police immediately intervened and managed to rescue the victim. She was rushed to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), where she is currently undergoing treatment. Her condition remains critical.