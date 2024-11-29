Assam's Tinsukia Police has arrested seven people for the alleged rape of a 14-year-old girl at Doomdooma.

The police, on November 29 informed that the arrests were made in connection with the rape of the teenager who is now 23 weeks pregnant.

As per PTI, Tinsukia Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Abhijit Dilip said that the girl was lured to a secluded spot while she was playing with her friends and taken to a different location where she was allegedly raped by seven persons which included four minors.

"The girl is approximately 23 weeks pregnant. During our investigation. We have all the evidence, including the medical report, which confirms that the girl was sexually assaulted. We will file the charge sheet soon and ensure that justice is served", he said.

The incident came to light much later as the families of the accused persons had threatened the victim's family with dire consequences if they reported the matter to the police.

The incident was reported to the police after several women and social organisations took up the matter.