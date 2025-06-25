Assam: Seven businessmen arrested for tax evasion via undocumented goods movement

In a significant crackdown on tax evasion, seven businessmen operating transport and logistics firms in Assam have been arrested for allegedly moving taxable goods without valid documentation, in violation of the Assam Goods and Services Tax (GST) Act, 2017.

According to a statement from the Commissioner of State GST, the arrests followed intelligence-based raids by the GST Intelligence and Enforcement Wing at Azara Railway Yard and Guwahati and Paltan Bazar Railway Yards over the past few days.

“These individuals were found transporting large quantities of goods without any proper documents. This not only violates GST norms but also indicates dealing in stolen property,” the release said.



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Authorities believe that the transporters and certain railway vendors colluded with the consignees and consignors of the goods to evade taxes, thereby committing criminal breach of trust.

The statement further noted that the acts amounted to deliberate tax evasion, warranting a deeper investigation into the movement of stolen or undocumented goods. Officials said the crackdown is expected to serve as a deterrent and warned that more such actions could follow.

“This will make them think twice before indulging in such activities,” the department asserted.

The arrests highlight ongoing efforts by the Assam government to tighten GST enforcement and curb revenue losses due to fraudulent practices in the transport and logistics sector.