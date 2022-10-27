In Assam's Kaziranga, forest officials confiscated seven cows and detained two smugglers on October 27.

It is learned that seven cows were secretly smuggled in an XYLO vehicle number AS 01 FC 7048 carrying tourists from Numaligarh to Samguri without valid documents.

The vehicle tagged with ‘Tourist Permit’ was punctured at the Haldhibari Animal Corridor of Kaziranga. But as the vehicle was parked in a no-parking area, police started a search operation and found the smuggled cattle.

The forest department handed over the seized cattle by the forest department as well as smugglers Saidul Islam and Babul Hussain to the Kohora police along with the car.

Meanwhile, the Kohora police said they handed over the traffickers to the Bokakhat police station.

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