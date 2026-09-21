Assam: Seven detained over suspected railway HSD oil theft, 150 litres recovered

Seven persons have been detained by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) Post under Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) on suspicion of their involvement in the theft of High Speed Diesel (HSD) oil from railway premises.

During the operation, the RPF team reportedly recovered around 150 litres of HSD oil suspected to have been stolen from the Railways from the possession of the detained persons.

The detained individuals are being questioned to ascertain their alleged involvement in the theft and to determine the source of the recovered fuel. The authorities are also looking into whether the incident is linked to any organised activity involving the theft and illegal handling of railway fuel.

The recovered HSD has been taken into custody as part of the investigation. Further details regarding the exact location of the recovery, the identity of the detained persons and the legal action initiated by the RPF are awaited.

The operation highlights the ongoing efforts by the Northeast Frontier Railway and Railway Protection Force to prevent theft and unauthorised handling of railway property and fuel.